Company to expand Clark County operation, create 277 high-wage jobs

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that Catalent Inc. has plans for a $175 million investment to expand its existing operation and add a new R&D facility in Clark County.

The move would create 277 high-wage jobs.

With the investment, the existing 190,000-square-foot facility in Winchester will grow by 90,000 square feet to increase manufacturing capacity.

The company will acquire a nearly 17,000-square-foot facility on Venable Road, which will house its R&D operations.

New positions created in Clark County will include scientists, manufacturing, quality assurance, maintenance and warehouse positions.

Work on the project is expected to begin this year and to be completed by 2027.

