Advertisement

Families in cleanup process following severe storms in Casey County

Severe thunderstorms blew through several Kentucky counties Wednesday night, bringing hail and...
Severe thunderstorms blew through several Kentucky counties Wednesday night, bringing hail and strong winds.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe thunderstorms blew through several Kentucky counties Wednesday night, bringing hail and strong winds.

“It was really scary and so we’ve got quite a bit of damage,” Casey County resident Bernice Allen said.

People who live in Casey County said the storm was quick, but the cleanup won’t be.

“There’s a lot of work. A lot of work. Yeah, it’ll take a lot hours,” Susie and Johnny Allen said.

The winds were so strong, they ripped the roof right off of Deloris Sallee’s home.

“We were sitting on the couch and all of a sudden, I heard something pop, it was like a stick breaking and all of a sudden here comes my roof down,” Sallee said.

Sallee said the wind carried parts of her roof 300 feet into a nearby field.

“And I could not believe that went that far. I seen it going. I mean it was just like it was right here in the air and then it just took it right out,” Sallee said.

Members of the community are coming together to help one another clean up the mess the storms left behind.

“My neighbors are really good neighbors I have to say that. They’ll help you when you need it,” Allen said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Man killed in rush-hour shooting on busy Lexington road identified
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man involved in situation that shut down I-75 was suspect in multiple robberies, sheriff’s office says
According to fire officials, an “irritant” of some sort, they’re not sure what yet, caused 15...
Winchester Walmart back open after people exposed to ‘irritant’
The Fayette County coroner said 42-year-old Eric Boone died after being shot several times.
Lexington police chief discusses city’s 16th homicide of the year

Latest News

crash, wreck, ambulance
Child has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car in Lexington
Lexington’s six city pools will start to open Memorial Day weekend.
Lexington city pools to return to regular hours for first time in three years
A makeshift campsite in Frankfort.
WKYT Investigates | Homelessness expected to worsen before it gets better, experts warn
File image
Police: Suspects tied up employees, robbed Lexington Verizon store