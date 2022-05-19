Fayette Co. sheriff to assign two school resource officers to LCA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian Academy is getting school resource officers starting next school year.

It’s part of a new partnership with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They’ll assign two resource officers to work full time.

They’ll be at the Immanuel Baptist and Rose campuses.

“I think this is just a good next step to strengthening the safety net to our community. It’s safety. Relationship building. We are always looking to further develop and strengthen the trust our community has in us,” Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt said.

The school resource officers will begin August 1. They’ll work on a 10-month schedule, which is a full school year.

