Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More storms before a little steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The potential for some more strong storms is out there again today.

It looks like a complex of showers & storms will make another run at Kentucky. These storms might be a little on the strong side in some cases. So be prepared for some more gusty winds with this setup.

As we make our way into Friday, the steamy part of the forecast shows up. You will likely see temperatures return to the mid and upper-80s. When you add in a little humidity, the heat index will probably feel more like 90 at times.

Another potent cold front will blast through the region Saturday night/Sunday. It will trigger another round of severe storms. Watch for more damaging winds with some large hail in our region. Once that system clears out of here, the other side of it looks much cooler with highs diving back down to the 60s.

Take care of each other!

