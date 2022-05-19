Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More storms before a little steam

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The potential for some more strong storms is out there again today.

It looks like a complex of showers & storms will make another run at Kentucky. These storms might be a little on the strong side in some cases. So be prepared for some more gusty winds with this setup.

As we make our way into Friday, the steamy part of the forecast shows up. You will likely see temperatures return to the mid and upper-80s. When you add in a little humidity, the heat index will probably feel more like 90 at times.

Another potent cold front will blast through the region Saturday night/Sunday. It will trigger another round of severe storms. Watch for more damaging winds with some large hail in our region. Once that system clears out of here, the other side of it looks much cooler with highs diving back down to the 60s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Man killed in rush-hour shooting on busy Lexington road identified
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man involved in situation that shut down I-75 was suspect in multiple robberies, sheriff’s office says
Besides a few hiccups, people in Lexington tell us the voting process overall was pretty smooth.
Team coverage of the Kentucky primary election
$1,000 reward for information about boat stolen in NKY
VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Slight risk of storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Through Thursday
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Severe weather is possible today.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm potential