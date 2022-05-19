Lexington city pools to return to regular hours for first time in three years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s six city pools will start to open Memorial Day weekend.

The four aquatic centers, Castlewood, Southland, Tates Creek, and Woodland, will open Saturday, May 28. The two neighborhood pools, Shillito and Douglass, will open one week later, on Saturday, June 4.

The pools will return to their regular hours for the first time in three years.

“All city pools are receiving needed infrastructure improvements and new features funded through the American Rescue Funds,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Diving boards were replaced, facilities were improved and the tanks and tubes that power the pools were repaired.

“Our biggest challenges are usually lead times on things like amenities. While we might’ve hoped to have some in by 2022, it may take a little bit longer,” said Monica Conrad, Lexington’s Parks and Recreation director.

The pandemic forced pools to close or operate on limited hours, with a shortage of supplies, like chlorine.

“That was an issue at the start of last season. Fortunately, we buy in bulk so it wasn’t an issue in Lexington parks and we don’t forsee it being an issue this year,” Conrad said.

Parks and Rec representatives said they have enough eyes on the pool deck. They said they currently have 70 certified lifeguards and they’re training another 50 soon.

More improvements are still coming. There will be a new feature at the Woodland Pool next year.

Woodland’s new water feature replaces the beloved pirate ship that had its home there for years. Lexington’s Parks and Rec director said it will be interactive and designed for people of all ages.

