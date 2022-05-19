Police: Suspects tied up employees, robbed Lexington Verizon store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are searching for two suspects who they said tied up employees at a Verizon store and robbed it.

It happened at the store on Nicholasville Road.

Police said at least one person had a gun, and the suspects tied up employees, stole some Apple products and took off.

Police told us the suspects were wearing masks and hooded clothing on security video.

Nobody was hurt, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

