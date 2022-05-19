Advertisement

Rescue Squad: Kayaker has seizure on Rockcastle River

(Photos: London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
(Photos: London-Laurel Rescue Squad)(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad say they were called to a home along the Rockcastle River in London by the Pongo Fire Department for overdue kayakers.

While on their way to the home on Somerset Road, they say they learned one woman in the group was having a seizure.

Crews found the kayakers about two miles upstream and helped lead them to the 1956 Bridge where she could be further evaluated by medical personnel.

No word on her current condition.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash, wreck, ambulance
Child has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car in Lexington
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
According to fire officials, an “irritant” of some sort, they’re not sure what yet, caused 15...
Winchester Walmart back open after people exposed to ‘irritant’
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
File image
Police: Suspects tied up employees, robbed Lexington Verizon store

Latest News

Lisa Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher at Northern Elementary in Scott County, was awarded the...
Central Ky. teacher named 2022 KEA Teacher of the Year
"Hail just outside Wilmore."
Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky
Laurel County was one of the counties that saw a lot of COVID-19 cases but a low vaccination...
COVID-19 cases ticking up in Kentucky
The sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Victoria Strelsky was arrested and charged with murder,...
Grand jury indicts woman accused of murdering Bryan McCarty
Steam with an occasional storm
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast