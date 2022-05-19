RTDNA honors WKYT with three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced today that WKYT is the winner of three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism, including two awards for its coverage of the December deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky.

“I am once again thrilled to see the exceptional work by the WKYT team recognized by the Regional Murrow Awards,” said WKYT Vice President and General Manager Jeff Anderson. “Congratulations to the team at WKYT! All three awards are a testament to the important work we do every day.”

The overall excellence award recognizes one station in each region for the depth and scope of its work on-air and across multiple digital platforms. In its region, WKYT is judged against television stations in markets 50 and smaller across Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

“With the challenges we faced in 2021 because of the ongoing pandemic, this accomplishment is extraordinary. Throughout it all, we all remained steadfast to our mission and dedication to our viewers through coverage of breaking news and using the power of strong storytelling to spotlight important issues facing our state,” said News Director Robert Thomas.

WKYT’s three winning entries will advance to the National Murrow Award competition:

Breaking News : On December 11, five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles.

Continuing Coverage: In the aftermath, tornado-ravaged communities were left searching for loved ones and on the path to the monumental task of cleaning up and rebuilding.

Excellence in Race, Equity, and Inclusion: Throughout 2021, WKYT committed to investigating the significant gap that exists between the health outcomes of people living in one region versus those living in another. Bridging the Great Health Divide was a plan to use the power of journalism—primarily local journalism—to expose the health gaps that exist between the Appalachian regions and the rest of the nation.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

WKYT’s winning breaking news entry

WKYT’s winning continuing coverage entry

WKYT’s winning excellence in race, diversity, and inclusion entry

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.