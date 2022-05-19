Advertisement

RTDNA honors WKYT with three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner.
2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner.(WGEM)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced today that WKYT is the winner of three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism, including two awards for its coverage of the December deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky.

“I am once again thrilled to see the exceptional work by the WKYT team recognized by the Regional Murrow Awards,” said WKYT Vice President and General Manager Jeff Anderson. “Congratulations to the team at WKYT! All three awards are a testament to the important work we do every day.”

The overall excellence award recognizes one station in each region for the depth and scope of its work on-air and across multiple digital platforms. In its region, WKYT is judged against television stations in markets 50 and smaller across Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

“With the challenges we faced in 2021 because of the ongoing pandemic, this accomplishment is extraordinary. Throughout it all, we all remained steadfast to our mission and dedication to our viewers through coverage of breaking news and using the power of strong storytelling to spotlight important issues facing our state,” said News Director Robert Thomas.

WKYT’s three winning entries will advance to the National Murrow Award competition:

  • Breaking News: On December 11, five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles.
  • Continuing Coverage: In the aftermath, tornado-ravaged communities were left searching for loved ones and on the path to the monumental task of cleaning up and rebuilding.
  • Excellence in Race, Equity, and Inclusion: Throughout 2021, WKYT committed to investigating the significant gap that exists between the health outcomes of people living in one region versus those living in another. Bridging the Great Health Divide was a plan to use the power of journalism—primarily local journalism—to expose the health gaps that exist between the Appalachian regions and the rest of the nation.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

WKYT’s winning breaking news entry

WKYT’s winning continuing coverage entry

WKYT’s winning excellence in race, diversity, and inclusion entry

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Man killed in rush-hour shooting on busy Lexington road identified
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man involved in situation that shut down I-75 was suspect in multiple robberies, sheriff’s office says
Besides a few hiccups, people in Lexington tell us the voting process overall was pretty smooth.
Team coverage of the Kentucky primary election
$1,000 reward for information about boat stolen in NKY
VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Jobs
Company to expand Clark County operation, create 277 high-wage jobs
Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in...
Beshear says current unemployment rate is the lowest in state history
Police say the store will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a fire department...
15 people treated after exposure to ‘irritant’ at Winchester Walmart
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd heading to Rupp Arena