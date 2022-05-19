Advertisement

Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine

FILE - Bridget Brink talks before she testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
FILE - Bridget Brink talks before she testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate confirmed Brink on May 18 as Ambassador to Ukraine, filling the post as U.S. officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv as the country battles the Russian invasion.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Bridget Brink late Wednesday as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, filling the post as officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv during the nation’s continuing battle against the Russian invasion.

The veteran foreign service officer, who has spent most of her career in the shadow of the former Soviet Union, was nominated to the position last month by President Joe Biden. She was confirmed unanimously by the Senate without a formal roll call vote.

American diplomats evacuated Kyiv when the war began three months ago, but the U.S. reopened the embassy Wednesday.

The ambassador’s post has been vacant since former President Donald Trump abruptly forced out Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in 2019. She later became a key figure in the first impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Brink had been the ambassador to Slovakia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Man killed in rush-hour shooting on busy Lexington road identified
Besides a few hiccups, people in Lexington tell us the voting process overall was pretty smooth.
Team coverage of the Kentucky primary election
Cooperrider was an outspoken critic of Governor Andy Beshear's pandemic restrictions.
Judge grants candidate’s request for restraining order against Fayette Co. clerk, sheriff
Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man dead in connection with ‘active police scene’ that shut down I-75 in Lexington
Larry Pike is facing charges of public intoxication, fleeing/evading, resisting arrest and...
Man arrested after ‘prolonged foot chase’ in Lexington

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Alleged church shooter sent diary to newspaper before attack
The affordable housing crisis is forcing many families out of their homes in Lexington, simply...
Workshop held in Lexington on affordable housing, tenants’ rights
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunk driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports