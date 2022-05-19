Advertisement

Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say

Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.(Harrison Township Fire Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) – A firefighter was killed when he stopped to assist a driver on the side of the road who appeared to need help, police said.

“Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping and rendering aid,” the Harrison Township Fire Department said on Facebook.

According to Indiana State Police, Justin Moore pulled over his Ford Escape to the side of the highway after apparently running out of gas.

Investigators say Moore asked a local resident for help before going back to his vehicle that was partially parked in the road.

Reserve Officer Zachary Holly arrived to help Moore. Jacob McClanahan, a firefighter who was driving in the area, also stopped to assist.

According to police, Moore had a small knife that Holly asked him to put back in the car. As he did, investigators say Moore quickly turned around with a shotgun and fired at the officer.

Holly returned fire, and Moore fired the shotgun again, hitting McClanahan with a bullet before being shot by Holly.

Both McClanahan and Moore were killed in the gunfire.

Investigators say it is unclear why Moore opened fire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Man killed in rush-hour shooting on busy Lexington road identified
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man involved in situation that shut down I-75 was suspect in multiple robberies, sheriff’s office says
Besides a few hiccups, people in Lexington tell us the voting process overall was pretty smooth.
Team coverage of the Kentucky primary election
$1,000 reward for information about boat stolen in NKY
VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate readies final congressional OK of $40B Ukraine aid
2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner.
RTDNA honors WKYT with three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike
Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of...
Biden hails Sweden, Finland NATO bids as leaders visit US
FILE - Hundreds of Soviets and almost as many correspondents crowded around the first...
McDonald’s era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold