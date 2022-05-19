Advertisement

Student taken to hospital after adverse reaction to vape

The student is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening symptoms.
The student is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening symptoms.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Carter County Schools officials say a student at East Carter High School had to be taken to Kings Daughters Medical Center by ambulance.

School officials say it’s because the student had an adverse reaction to a vape that was brought to school.

The student is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening symptoms.

The matter is under investigation by police and by school administrators while students are being asked to stay in their classrooms.

School officials are asking parents and guardians to discuss the dangers of vaping with their children

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Man killed in rush-hour shooting on busy Lexington road identified
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man involved in situation that shut down I-75 was suspect in multiple robberies, sheriff’s office says
Besides a few hiccups, people in Lexington tell us the voting process overall was pretty smooth.
Team coverage of the Kentucky primary election
The Fayette County coroner said 42-year-old Eric Boone died after being shot several times.
Lexington police chief discusses city’s 16th homicide of the year

Latest News

The Lexington Opera House revealed the nine-show 2022-2023 Season of Broadway Live and Variety...
Broadway shows returning to Lexington Opera House
2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner.
RTDNA honors WKYT with three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
Jobs
Company to expand Clark County operation, create 277 high-wage jobs
Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in...
Beshear says current unemployment rate is the lowest in state history
Police say the store will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a fire department...
15 people treated after exposure to ‘irritant’ at Winchester Walmart