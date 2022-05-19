Advertisement

UK’s Barnhart, Feamster among Class of 2022 to be inducted into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

Induction ceremonies to be held Aug. 22 at Galt House
Mitch Barnhart, Michael Bush, Sue Feamster and Dallas Thornton will be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
Mitch Barnhart, Michael Bush, Sue Feamster and Dallas Thornton will be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in Aug.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart and former UK women’s basketball coach Sue Feamster are among four Kentuckians who will be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 was announced this afternoon at Louisville’s Freedom Hall.

Barnhart as been the UK AD since 2002 and has led the Wildcats’ athletic programs to unprecedented heights. His teams have won numerous Southeastern Conference titles and six national championships. Under his watch, UK’s athletics department has set school records for student-athlete graduation rates and has recorded 20 consecutive semesters of a department-wide 3.0 grade point average.

Sue Feamster, UK’s first women’s basketball coach, was a trailblazer, advocating for women’s participation in college athletics nationally. The Frankfort native was a driving force for girls’ high school sports in Kentucky.

Former Male and Louisville star Michael Bush, and NBA and Harlam Globetrotters great Dallas Thornton, are also included in the Class of 2022.

