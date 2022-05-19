Wynonna Judd heading to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music legend Wynonna Judd is heading to Lexington!

The singer announced new dates for “The Judds: Final Tour.”

The date for her Lexington concert is Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd were inducted into the Country Music Hall of fame Sunday, May 1. However, Naomi died just one day before.

You can get tickets to the Lexington date here.

📣THE JUDDS: THE FINAL TOUR📣Coming home to #Kentucky, yall! The Final Tour will carry on as an epic, star-studded tribute... Posted by Rupp Arena on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.