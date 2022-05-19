Advertisement

Wynonna Judd heading to Rupp Arena

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd(Kristin Barlowe)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music legend Wynonna Judd is heading to Lexington!

The singer announced new dates for “The Judds: Final Tour.”

MORE: Female country stars to join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall

The date for her Lexington concert is Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd were inducted into the Country Music Hall of fame Sunday, May 1. However, Naomi died just one day before.

You can get tickets to the Lexington date here.

📣THE JUDDS: THE FINAL TOUR📣Coming home to #Kentucky, yall! The Final Tour will carry on as an epic, star-studded tribute...

Posted by Rupp Arena on Thursday, May 19, 2022

