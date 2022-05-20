Advertisement

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting mobile mammogram screening event

It will also be a space where the community can have a variety of health screenings in one spot.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority are bringing health and wellness to Lexington in the form of a Mobile Mammography Unit.

This event will not only pertain to breast cancer screening, it will also be a space where the community can have a variety of health screenings in one spot.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will have their famous pink and green colors draped over a Mobile Mammography Unit. It’s been all over the country, and it’s coming here to Lexington.

“It’s our inaugural event of our Community Health and Wellness Fair,” said Samantha Anderson with AKA.

The event will be at 913 Georgetown Street on Saturday morning starting at 8:00 a.m.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 47 people pre-registered. There will also be different vendors on site from pediatric dentistry, American Cancer Society, and others.

“We are targeting the uninsured, we are looking for those that can’t afford to have the mammogram done,” Anderson said.

According to the CDC, Kentucky has the highest cancer mortality rate in the nation. It’s something Anderson knows personally because her mother-in-law died of the disease.

“It is personal. I think about it all the time because I have a young daughter and I have to let her know the importance and I also have to let her know what’s in her genes. Not particularly on my side, but it’s on my husband’s side,” Anderson said. “So we make sure early detection is very important.”

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha will bring the Mobile Mammography Unit back to Lexington in the fall.

