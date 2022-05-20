Advertisement

Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky

Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many counties across Kentucky experienced severe thunderstorms Thursday night.

In Jessamine County, people in the Wilmore area tell us their homes were hit by large pieces of hail, ranging from the size of golf balls to baseballs.

People have preserved the hail in their freezers so we were able to take a look at it today and it is unbelievable.

We spoke with a roofing company that’s out surveying the damage the hail left behind and they said it’s like nothing they’ve seen before. They told us many of the homes they’ve seen so far are damaged beyond repair and will need a whole new roof.

They say some people sustained damage to the solar panels on their roofs.

The hail also caused damage to many cars that were parked in driveways and on the street.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash, wreck, ambulance
Child has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car in Lexington
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
According to fire officials, an “irritant” of some sort, they’re not sure what yet, caused 15...
Winchester Walmart back open after people exposed to ‘irritant’
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
File image
Police: Suspects tied up employees, robbed Lexington Verizon store

Latest News

Laurel County was one of the counties that saw a lot of COVID-19 cases but a low vaccination...
COVID-19 cases ticking up in Kenucky
The sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Victoria Strelsky was arrested and charged with murder,...
Grand jury indicts woman accused of murdering Bryan McCarty
Steam with an occasional storm
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will climb
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little Summer-like steam