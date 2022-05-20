Central Ky. teacher named 2022 KEA Teacher of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky teacher has been named the Kentucky Education Association’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Lisa Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher at Northern Elementary in Scott County, was awarded the Kentucky Education Association Award for Teaching Excellence this year.

She has been a KEA member and taught in Scott County for more than 20 years.

“Being recognized as the KEA Teacher of the Year is truly humbling. I have poured my heart and soul into this career for 23 years, and to have my work noticed by others means the world to me,” said Hanson. “Students are our top priority. As educators, we must bend over backwards to find innovative ways to instruct them, as well as help each other to make teaching purposeful and easier to manage. We are all a community of learners.”

Hanson is currently Public Relations and Communications Chairperson for the Kentucky National Board Certified Teachers’ Network, head coach of the Northern Elementary Academic Team, secretary of the Scott County Education Association, and student voice ambassador for Flipgrid, a video discussion platform that helps educators see and hear from every student in class and foster a fun and supportive social learning environment.

She also served as a GoTeach KY Ambassador for the commonwealth in 2021.

Hanson graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2004 with a master’s degree in education and graduated from Purdue University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and computer education.

The annual Teacher of the Year award is presented to a KEA educator who exhibits excellence in five critical areas of teaching—professional practice, advocacy for the profession, attention to diversity, community engagement and leadership in professional development.

