Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Weekend Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been one heck of a past few days of weather with rounds of severe storms lashing the bluegrass state. That’s behind us for now as our temps really take off into the start of the weekend. This is ahead of another storm maker later Saturday into Sunday with more storms next week.

Let’s start with a quick look back at the MONSTER hail that fell across the state. Anywhere from marble to BASEBALL sized hail fell across the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Wait… BASEBALL? Yes… BASEBALL!!

Highs today generally hit the 85-90 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will make it feel even toastier.

Saturday will be another steam bath of a day with some scattered storms going up during the afternoon and evening.

Our cold front then rolls into the region late Saturday night and Sunday with more widespread showers and some strong storms.

While Sunday is looking wetter than my thoughts from the past few days, it will still feature some dry periods.

Temps come way down behind this front into early next week but the next system will quickly develop and roll through here by Wednesday. This may feature another round or two of big thunderstorms.

That could be a system that cuts off from the main flow and, if it does, could bring some cooler and unsettled weather into the Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.