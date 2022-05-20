Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little Summer-like steam

Temperatures will climb
(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks a whole lot steamier for folks across Kentucky.

One of the true signs of Summer is the steam. So far, we have avoided the heat & humidity getting together in a big way. That drought will be a thing of the past after we reach the afternoon & evening hours. The combination of the two will make it feel more like 90 degrees. I think some of that will spill over and reach part of the weekend, too.

There is a threat of some scattered showers & storms during the daytime hours on Saturday. Those chances will expand to become more widespread later in the day. Some of those might be on the strong to even severe side. It happens so late that I think we see a decent shot at keeping them around into Sunday.

Temperatures will cool off at the beginning of next week.

Take care of each other!

