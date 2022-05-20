Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/22: Ky. Republican Party spokesman Sean Southard; Ky. Democratic Chairman Colmon Elridge

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Republican Party spokesman Sean Southard and Kentucky Democratic Chairman Colmon Elridge.

The primary election is in the books and the state is now set for the fall campaigns ahead.

And while all that’s getting underway, next year’s state elections keep bubbling up. Candidates for governor are already announcing, and other races are also starting to take shape.

On this week’s Newsmakers, we hear from Kentucky’s two major political parties as they work to boost their candidates.

Sean Southard is the chief spokesman for the Kentucky Republican Party. Republicans have re-nominated Senator Rand Paul for another term. In-state legislative races, three incumbents lost to so-called Liberty candidates, which includes Rep. Adam Koenig who championed sports betting.

Democratic Chairman Colmon Elridge is a historic figure, being the first African American to lead the state Democratic party. The U.S. Senate race is set and will give voters a stark choice between Republican incumbent Senator Rand Paul and his challenger Charles Booker.

But Elridge has other challenges. The voter registration advantage for Democrats has all but evaporated and Republicans may have the plurality of registration by later this year.

Democrats have challengers in less than half of the state House races, and Democrats have no candidate for an open seat where Senator Dennis Parrett of Elizabethtown is stepping down.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

