Advertisement

Lexington man accused of lying about being Navy SEAL to get money for horse business

Christopher “Rusty” Custer is accused of lying about being a Navy SEAL to get money for a horse business.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing federal charges.

Christopher “Rusty” Custer is accused of lying about being a Navy SEAL to get money for a horse business.

Custer is charged with bank and wire fraud.

The indictment says Custer claimed to be a Navy SEAL in 2018 when he applied for a loan to buy a home and land in Lexington for an equine business.

The indictment includes a forfeiture count to recover more than $1.5 million that Custer allegedly received from the fraud.

He faces up to 30 years in prison.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash, wreck, ambulance
Child has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car in Lexington
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
According to fire officials, an “irritant” of some sort, they’re not sure what yet, caused 15...
Winchester Walmart back open after people exposed to ‘irritant’
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
File image
Police: Suspects tied up employees, robbed Lexington Verizon store

Latest News

Employees in the Mercer County School System are getting a historic raise.
Mercer Co. Schools approves historic raise for employees
Lexington man accused of lying about being Navy SEAL to get money for horse business
WATCH | Lexington man accused of lying about being Navy SEAL to get money for horse business
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 5/22: Ky. Republican Party spokesman Sean Southard; Ky. Democratic Chairman Colmon Elridge
It will also be a space where the community can have a variety of health screenings in one spot.
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting mobile mammogram screening event