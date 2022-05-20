Lexington man accused of lying about being Navy SEAL to get money for horse business
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing federal charges.
Christopher “Rusty” Custer is accused of lying about being a Navy SEAL to get money for a horse business.
Custer is charged with bank and wire fraud.
The indictment says Custer claimed to be a Navy SEAL in 2018 when he applied for a loan to buy a home and land in Lexington for an equine business.
The indictment includes a forfeiture count to recover more than $1.5 million that Custer allegedly received from the fraud.
He faces up to 30 years in prison.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.