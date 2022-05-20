Lexington man accused of lying about being Navy SEAL to get money for horse business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing federal charges.

Christopher “Rusty” Custer is accused of lying about being a Navy SEAL to get money for a horse business.

Custer is charged with bank and wire fraud.

The indictment says Custer claimed to be a Navy SEAL in 2018 when he applied for a loan to buy a home and land in Lexington for an equine business.

The indictment includes a forfeiture count to recover more than $1.5 million that Custer allegedly received from the fraud.

He faces up to 30 years in prison.

