Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

Good evening everyone! After a toasty day, showers and storms are developing on this First...
Good evening everyone! After a toasty day, showers and storms are developing on this First Alert Weather Day across the commonwealth.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! After a toasty day, showers and stroms are developing on this First Alert Weather Day across the commonwealth.

A strong line of showers and stroms will move through this evening. The main threats include damaging winds and some hail. This will mainly impact portions of northern and western Kentucky. The storms accompany a cold front that will take temps down a bit tomorrow and leave us with the chance to see some rain. Not an all-out washout by all means, with temps near 70. Things dry out into the start of the workweek in the low to mid-70s, but another more active pattern sets up mid-week. Showers and stroms are likely as temps get to near 80 degrees. Next weekend we finally dry out.

I hope you all have a great weekend!:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Fleming Co. moms calling for more inclusivity after they say sons were left out of school activities
"Hail just outside Wilmore."
Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky
High Street Development Project in Lexington
Bustling corner of downtown Lexington will have a new look
Lexington NAACP questions police response leading up to children’s murders

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Weekend Storms
Steam with an occasional storm
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will climb
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little Summer-like steam
Slight risk of storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast