Chad Brown’s Early Voting wins Preakness Stakes 147

BALTIMORE, Md. (WKYT) - Chad Brown’s Early Voting beat Epicenter Saturday to win the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

This was the fourth race in Early Voting’s career and his first win. Chad Brown also won the Preakness with Cloud Computing in 2017.

Epicenter finished second and Creative Minister finished in third.

Early Voting 5-1 ✅



1:54.54 wins it at the 147th Preakness

