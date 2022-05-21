Advertisement

Chad Brown’s Early Voting wins Preakness Stakes 147

Epicenter finished in second in both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.
Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at...
Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WKYT) - Chad Brown’s Early Voting beat Epicenter Saturday to win the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

This was the fourth race in Early Voting’s career and his first win. Chad Brown also won the Preakness with Cloud Computing in 2017.

Epicenter finished second and Creative Minister finished in third.

