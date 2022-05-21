Hiker who survived more than 100 foot fall honored by Lexington Fire Dept.

Advertisement

By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In July 2021, a hiker fell more than one hundred feet and nearly died. That hiker was Joshua Alexander. Today, he has made an almost full recovery.

“It was bad. I pretty much shattered my feet, broke my legs, broke my butt, broke my pelvis, broke ribs, lacerated organs, and that’s just what I know. If I pull up the UK chart, it keeps going,” Alexander said.

Alexander spent four and a half months in the hospital, followed by almost two months of rehab.

“It was just horrific. They told me that I probably wouldn’t walk for a year to a year and a half but with God and determination, at six months, I wasn’t walking perfect...but I was walking,” Alexander said.

The Lexington Fire Department honored Alexander during their annual awards ceremony Saturday.

“I’m here to celebrate with them and hopefully bring some recognition to them and just let them know how thankful and appreciative I am of truly everything they do,” Alexander said.

He wants people to remember the work first responders do for their communities every day.

“These men and women do a lot for us on a daily basis that we don’t even see. Sometimes we just get aggravated because we hear the sirens coming up behind us, ‘oh no I can’t go.’ But no, they’re literally saving someone’s life...such as mine,” Alexander said.

