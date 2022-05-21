Horse Mania exhibit unveiled at LexArts Gallery Hop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts held its Gallery Hop, showing off renderings for its upcoming Horse Mania event.

It was held at the central branch of the Lexington Public Library. There was music by Matt Wiley and refreshments provided by Pivot Brewing.

Renderings of the horses and foals will be on display at the library’s rotunda through July 10.

Organizers we talked to said they hope this will build excitement for this year’s event.

“It’s bound to cause excitement because it’s been so popular in the past, but hopefully we can give a preview and people will start to get an idea of what’s going to be happening,” said Doug Tattershall, community arts coordinator.

You can expect to see Horse Mania horses on display around Lexington soon, as the horses are completed.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.