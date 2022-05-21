Advertisement

Interstatedaydream wins Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico

It’s the first Black-Eyed Susan victory for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux.
Interstatedaydream wins the Preakness.
Interstatedaydream wins the Preakness.(Preakness Stakes)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Canada-bred Interstatedaydream held off race favorite Adare Manor and win the $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

It’s the first Black-Eyed Susan victory for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux. Interstatedaydream won for the third time in five career starts and has never finished out of the money. Interstatedaydream led at the top of the stretch and many in the crowd expected Adare Manor and jockey John Velazquez to mount a challenge, but Interstatedaydream refused to yield the lead and won by 1¼ lengths.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash, wreck, ambulance
Child has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car in Lexington
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
According to fire officials, an “irritant” of some sort, they’re not sure what yet, caused 15...
Winchester Walmart back open after people exposed to ‘irritant’
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
File image
Police: Suspects tied up employees, robbed Lexington Verizon store

Latest News

Kentucky opens the NCAA Tournament with a dominant win.
Kentucky run-rules Miami 15-1 in NCAA opener
Shaedon Sharpe will not return to Kentucky, stays in NBA Draft
UK men's tennis advances to first Final Four
UK Defeats No. 1 TCU, Advances to First Final Four in Program History
Mitch Barnhart, Michael Bush, Sue Feamster and Dallas Thornton will be inducted into the...
UK’s Barnhart, Feamster among Class of 2022 to be inducted into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame