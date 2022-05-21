Kentucky run-rules Miami 15-1 in NCAA opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WKYT) - Kentucky tied an NCAA Tournament and school record with six home runs Friday and beat Miami (OH) 15-1 in five innings in the opening round of the Blacksburg Regional.

Erin Coffel and Taylor Ebbs each hit two home runs in the contest, with Kayla Kowalik and Renee Abernathy both also hammering a long ball.

The Wildcats scored in every inning to advance to Saturday’s winner’s bracket game against No. 3 overall seed and host Virginia Tech. The Hokies blanked Saint Francis 4-0 behind a no-hitter from Keely Rochard.

Saturday’s game between Kentucky and Virginia Tech is set for 3 p.m. ET. The winner of Saturday’s game will move into the Blacksburg Regional final Sunday afternoon.

