Advertisement

Kentucky splits doubleheader with No. 19 Auburn

The Wildcats need to win or get some help Saturday to make the SEC Tournament.
Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.
Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky split a doubleheader with no. 19 Auburn Friday at Kentucky Proud Park.

After beating the Tigers 5-1 in the opener, Kentucky lost 6-3 in the night cap.

The Wildcats (29-24, 11-18 SEC) must either win on Saturday or Missouri lose to Georgia or Arkansas sweep Alabama to earn a bid to the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Saturday’s series finale is set for 2 p.m. ET on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash, wreck, ambulance
Child has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car in Lexington
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
According to fire officials, an “irritant” of some sort, they’re not sure what yet, caused 15...
Winchester Walmart back open after people exposed to ‘irritant’
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
File image
Police: Suspects tied up employees, robbed Lexington Verizon store

Latest News

Interstatedaydream wins the Preakness.
Interstatedaydream wins Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico
Kentucky opens the NCAA Tournament with a dominant win.
Kentucky run-rules Miami 15-1 in NCAA opener
Shaedon Sharpe will not return to Kentucky, stays in NBA Draft
UK men's tennis advances to first Final Four
UK Defeats No. 1 TCU, Advances to First Final Four in Program History