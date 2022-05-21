Kentucky splits doubleheader with No. 19 Auburn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky split a doubleheader with no. 19 Auburn Friday at Kentucky Proud Park.

After beating the Tigers 5-1 in the opener, Kentucky lost 6-3 in the night cap.

The Wildcats (29-24, 11-18 SEC) must either win on Saturday or Missouri lose to Georgia or Arkansas sweep Alabama to earn a bid to the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Saturday’s series finale is set for 2 p.m. ET on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

