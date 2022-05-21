Kentucky splits doubleheader with No. 19 Auburn
The Wildcats need to win or get some help Saturday to make the SEC Tournament.
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky split a doubleheader with no. 19 Auburn Friday at Kentucky Proud Park.
After beating the Tigers 5-1 in the opener, Kentucky lost 6-3 in the night cap.
The Wildcats (29-24, 11-18 SEC) must either win on Saturday or Missouri lose to Georgia or Arkansas sweep Alabama to earn a bid to the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Saturday’s series finale is set for 2 p.m. ET on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.
