Tennis Wildcats headed to first NCAA National Championship

UK upsets Ohio State in National Semifinals
The UK men's tennis team upset Ohio State on Saturday and will play for a national championship.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WKYT) - The eighth-seeded Kentucky men’s tennis team will play for the school’s first national championship on Sunday, after upsetting fourth-seeded Ohio State on Saturday, 4-1.

The Wildcats had previously knocked off No. 1 ranked TCU on Thursday.

Despite losing the doubles point, Cedric Kaufman’s squad singles wins from Francois Musitelli, Millen Hurrion, Gabriel Diallo and Liam Draxl.

The Wildcats (26-7) will face the winner of Tennessee and Virginia on Sunday in the national championship.

