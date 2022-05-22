Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wet week ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening Kentucky! It was fairly gloomy today in central Kentucky with temps struggling in the 60s while our friends in the southern part of the state stayed in the 70s.

Showers are likely tomorrow morning in the southern and eastern part of the state and temps stay cool in the mid to upper 60s as our cold front finally moves off of our back. This will kick off a much more active weather pattern into the week. Tuesday starts off-dry with temps close to 80, but our next system rolls in late. This will keep things wet into most of the workweek as warm front clips us Wednesday. Highs stay in the 80s with showers and storms. Thursday things look soggy as a cold front helps to chase out the rain, but we don’t likely see relief from the rain till Friday. Temps also remain seasonable in the mid to upper 70s. Leading into Memorial Day weekend things are currently shaping up to be nice. Highs near 80 and we could get warmer than that too with sunny skies.

I hope you all have a great start to the workweek!

