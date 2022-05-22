Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wet week ahead

Sunday Evening Forecast
Rain chances
Rain chances(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening Kentucky! It was fairly gloomy today in central Kentucky with temps struggling in the 60s while our friends in the southern part of the state stayed in the 70s.

Showers are likely tomorrow morning in the southern and eastern part of the state and temps stay cool in the mid to upper 60s as our cold front finally moves off of our back. This will kick off a much more active weather pattern into the week. Tuesday starts off-dry with temps close to 80, but our next system rolls in late. This will keep things wet into most of the workweek as warm front clips us Wednesday. Highs stay in the 80s with showers and storms. Thursday things look soggy as a cold front helps to chase out the rain, but we don’t likely see relief from the rain till Friday. Temps also remain seasonable in the mid to upper 70s. Leading into Memorial Day weekend things are currently shaping up to be nice. Highs near 80 and we could get warmer than that too with sunny skies.

I hope you all have a great start to the workweek!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fleming Co. moms calling for more inclusivity after they say sons were left out of school activities
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Family and friends of the victim were gathered outside of the home on Florence Avenue last...
Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Lexington NAACP questions police response leading up to children’s murders

Latest News

Good evening everyone! After a toasty day, showers and storms are developing on this First...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Weekend Storms
Steam with an occasional storm
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will climb
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little Summer-like steam