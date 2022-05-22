Advertisement

Kentucky takes two from Auburn to book final spot in Hoover

Kentucky (30-24, 12-18) now has won four series against top 20 opponents.
UK advances to the postseason.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team beat Auburn twice this weekend, including a 6-3 win Saturday, to book the final spot in the SEC Tournament.

Entering the day, the Wildcats had to beat Auburn or get a Missouri loss to Georgia to advance to Hoover and both scenarios happened.

Kentucky trailed 1-0 most of the game, before the Wildcats scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jake Plastiak delivered a two-run, go-ahead single and the Cats poured it on from there.

Kentucky (30-24, 12-18) now has won four series against top 20 opponents. The Wildcats will play Auburn again on Tuesday in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.

