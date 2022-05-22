Kentucky upsets No. 3 Virginia Tech, advances to Regional Final

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WKYT) - Down 4-2 in the seventh inning, Renee Abernathy hit a three-run blast to send Kentucky to the Blacksburg Regional Final with a 5-4 win against No. 3 seed Virginia Tech.

The Hokies blasted a grand slam in the first inning for a 4-0 lead, but didn’t score the rest of the game. Alexia Lacatena pitched six shutout innings in relief.

Taylor Ebbs hit a solo shot in the sixth inning to cut Virginia Tech’s lead to 4-1. Erin Coffel delivered a RBI single in the seventh to cut the lead to 4-2 before Abernathy’s heroics.

Kentucky is now just one win away from the Super Regionals. The winner between Saint Francis vs. Miami (OH) will meet Virginia Tech on Sunday and the winner of that elimination game will face the Wildcats later in the afternoon.

