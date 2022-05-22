Lexington Police respond to deadly overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington.

Officers responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound on Florence Avenue at around 11:30 pm on Saturday night.

Police say that this is an ongoing death investigation. Family and friends of the victim were gathered outside of the home on Florence Avenue last night trying to overcome the grief. It was a very busy scene, with a large police presence.

Friends and family of the victim told us that they were angry that shootings like the one overnight continue to happen in Lexington.

This investigation is ongoing and police are still actively working on the scene.

Lexington police ask that anyone with information contact them.

