No. 3 Virginia Tech beats UK twice to win Blacksburg Regional
The Hokies will host No. 14 Florida in the Super Regional.
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WKYT) - No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech beat Kentucky 9-2 and 5-4 Sunday afternoon to win the Blacksburg Regional.
After losing to the Wildcats Saturday night, the Hokies had to beat UK twice and they did just that. Next weekend, Virginia Tech will host No. 14 seed Florida in the Hokies’ first Super Regional at home. The winner advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
The Wildcats end their season with a 37-19 record.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.