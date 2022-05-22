No. 3 Virginia Tech beats UK twice to win Blacksburg Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WKYT) - No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech beat Kentucky 9-2 and 5-4 Sunday afternoon to win the Blacksburg Regional.

After losing to the Wildcats Saturday night, the Hokies had to beat UK twice and they did just that. Next weekend, Virginia Tech will host No. 14 seed Florida in the Hokies’ first Super Regional at home. The winner advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Wildcats end their season with a 37-19 record.

Our season ends in Blacksburg. Thanks for fighting with us all season long.



We'll see you in 2023.#WeAreUK x #BeTheStandard

