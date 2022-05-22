Advertisement

Virginia men’s tennis blanks UK 4-0 to win fifth national championship

The Wildcats were playing in their first-ever national title match.
UK tennis star Liam Draxl.
UK tennis star Liam Draxl.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WKYT) - The Virginia men’s tennis team beat Kentucky 4-0 Sunday afternoon to win the program’s fifth national championship.

The Cavaliers won the doubles point for an early 1-0 lead and dominated singles.

Bar Botzer beat JJ Mercer 6-1, 6-1 to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead. Inaki Montes then took care of Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 6-2 for a commanding 3-0 lead.

Gianni Ross had the clinching point with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Joshua Lapadat.

The Wildcats were playing in their first-ever national title match.

Kentucky juniors Gabriel Diallo and Liam Draxl will start play in the 2022 NCAA Singles Tournament at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, beginning Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fleming Co. moms calling for more inclusivity after they say sons were left out of school activities
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Family and friends of the victim were gathered outside of the home on Florence Avenue last...
Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Lexington NAACP questions police response leading up to children’s murders

Latest News

UK's season ends with a 37-19 record.
No. 3 Virginia Tech beats UK twice to win Blacksburg Regional
UK advances to the postseason.
Kentucky takes two from Auburn to book final spot in Hoover
Renee Abernathy provided late-game heroics Saturday.
Kentucky upsets No. 3 Virginia Tech, advances to Regional Final
Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at...
Chad Brown’s Early Voting wins Preakness Stakes 147