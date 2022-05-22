Virginia men’s tennis blanks UK 4-0 to win fifth national championship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WKYT) - The Virginia men’s tennis team beat Kentucky 4-0 Sunday afternoon to win the program’s fifth national championship.

The Cavaliers won the doubles point for an early 1-0 lead and dominated singles.

Bar Botzer beat JJ Mercer 6-1, 6-1 to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead. Inaki Montes then took care of Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 6-2 for a commanding 3-0 lead.

Gianni Ross had the clinching point with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Joshua Lapadat.

The Wildcats were playing in their first-ever national title match.

Kentucky juniors Gabriel Diallo and Liam Draxl will start play in the 2022 NCAA Singles Tournament at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, beginning Monday evening.

