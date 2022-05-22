Advertisement

Williamsburg police arrest man for attacking a woman with machete

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect has been taken in by the Williamsburg Police Department after they found him at the bloody scene of a domestic disturbance call.

Officers were dispatched early Sunday morning to the domestic issue at 250 South Second Street. When the officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Darryl Earls at the front door, covered in blood. They then found a female victim with life-threatening injuries to the head and face.

Officers say that during the domestic dispute, Earls attacked the victim in the face and head with a machete multiple times. The victim was treated by Whitley EMS and airlifted to the UK Medical Center. She is currently in critical condition.

Earls has been taken to the Whitley County Detention Center and been charged with Attempted Murder, Domestic and Assault 1st, Domestic.

Williamsburg Police Department is actively investigating.

This story is ongoing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

