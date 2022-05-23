Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Active Setup

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some really ugly weather across the region today as showers and cool temps kick things off. This continues to be part of a very unsettled pattern taking shape for this final week of the month. Final week of May? Crazy!

A few showers will be noted across central and eastern Kentucky with the potential for heavy rain in the southeast. Some folks may see 1″-2″ of rain with the potential for local high water issues.

Temps today have a shot to be among some of the cooler numbers you will find for this time of year. Highs may not get out of the 50s for several areas. Something similar did happen late last May, too.

Tuesday is a better day with temps back in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a slight chance for a late day shower or storm, but most areas stay dry.

From there, a bowling ball upper level system ejects from the plains and into our region late Wednesday through the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

Rounds of showers and storms develop Wednesday and carry us through Friday. Locally heavy rainfall is likely during this time.

I remain hopeful we can clear this system out by Saturday with better weather on tap for Memorial Day weekend.

