Community activist speaks after two friends killed by gun violence within one week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Just growing up in the East End community, there’s certain people that you know. And there’s certain people who are a big part of that community. And Eric was one of those people,” said community activist, Ronnie Woolfolk.

42-year-old Eric Boone was shot and killed on May 17th. Police said it was during rush-hour, and on East New Circle Road.

“It’s not easy getting those phone calls. It’s not easy going through the process of burying a loved-one.”

A community activist, Ronnie Woolfolk lost another friend four days after Boone was killed. 34-year-old Todd Kenion was shot and killed on Florence Avenue Saturday night.

“Eric and Todd they’re both, you know, I grew up around them as a kid. They were uncle figures to me. As a kid, you ask for dollars and all of that and they give them to you.”

This is now the 17th murder for Lexington in 2022. And the fifth gun-related homicide in May.

“I grew up in Lexington all my life and I’ve never seen my city hurting and in such a rage before.”

Woolfolk is the victim of gun violence himself. He was one of seven people shot at a cookout near the Dunbar Community Center in 2020.

“If people only knew what you have to go through being a victim of gun violence, the pain you experience, the mental capacity your mind goes into. If they only understood those things, I’d just hope it would change their perspective on life or the way that they handle things.”

Lexington Police are still looking for suspects in the New Circle Road and Florence Avenue shootings. They ask anyone with information or home surveillance video to come forward.

