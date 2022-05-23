Community on edge amid Lexington gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have reported at least five gun-related homicides just in May. That’s the most the city has seen in any single month in at least the last 14 years.

People in the community say all this gun violence must stop. However, at this point, they’re wondering what else can be done.

The city has had at least 17 homicides so far, the most recent being the shooting deaths of 42-year-old Eric Boone and 34-year-old Todd Kenion.

People have been posting on social media sending their condolences to the men’s families. People tell us the two were not related but had a lot in common. They say Boone and Kenion were family men who loved spending time with their children.

The latest gun violence has people in the community on edge, some saying they feel the need to have firearms to protect themselves. Others are afraid the violence will only increase as we head into summer.

“Gunshots are random, so we never know when it’s going to happen. We just don’t. A Monday afternoon, everything is not at night,” said one person who did not want to be identified. “They’re shooting in the daytime in the middle of the day. So, we just never know when it’s going to happen.”

Some people are calling on city leaders to do more to stop gun violence.

Many are frustrated that a lot of these gun-related homicides are still unsolved. In the past, Mayor Linda Gorton has praised the city’s One Lexington program and its efforts to encourage young people to “put the guns down.”

People tell us Eric Boone had seven children and Todd Kenion had daughters. Many are grieving the fact these children will now grow up without their fathers.

Lexington police say they are still looking for suspects in the shootings. They ask anyone with information to come forward.

