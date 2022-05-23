Advertisement

Community on edge amid Lexington gun violence

Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have reported at least five gun-related homicides just in May. That’s the most the city has seen in any single month in at least the last 14 years.

People in the community say all this gun violence must stop. However, at this point, they’re wondering what else can be done.

The city has had at least 17 homicides so far, the most recent being the shooting deaths of 42-year-old Eric Boone and 34-year-old Todd Kenion.

People have been posting on social media sending their condolences to the men’s families. People tell us the two were not related but had a lot in common. They say Boone and Kenion were family men who loved spending time with their children.

Community activist speaks after two friends killed by gun violence within one week

The latest gun violence has people in the community on edge, some saying they feel the need to have firearms to protect themselves. Others are afraid the violence will only increase as we head into summer.

“Gunshots are random, so we never know when it’s going to happen. We just don’t. A Monday afternoon, everything is not at night,” said one person who did not want to be identified. “They’re shooting in the daytime in the middle of the day. So, we just never know when it’s going to happen.”

Some people are calling on city leaders to do more to stop gun violence.

Many are frustrated that a lot of these gun-related homicides are still unsolved. In the past, Mayor Linda Gorton has praised the city’s One Lexington program and its efforts to encourage young people to “put the guns down.”

People tell us Eric Boone had seven children and Todd Kenion had daughters. Many are grieving the fact these children will now grow up without their fathers.

Lexington police say they are still looking for suspects in the shootings. They ask anyone with information to come forward.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Family and friends of the victim were gathered outside of the home on Florence Avenue last...
Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Earls has been taken to the Whitley County Detention Center. He has been charged with Attempted...
Williamsburg police arrest man for attacking a woman with machete
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

The investigation into the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is ongoing. Corman...
Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman
Amber Bowling.
Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murder of newborn baby
Showers remain active
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rainy weather remains active
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Unsettled pattern for the week ahead