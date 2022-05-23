Advertisement

Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman

Police say no foul play is suspected.
The investigation into the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is ongoing. Corman was found in his home Sunday afternoon by a family member.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The investigation into the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is ongoing.

Corman was found in his home Sunday afternoon by a family member.

Kentucky State Police says, based on the initial investigation, they do not suspect foul play in this case adding that Corman’s death came from natural causes.

However, Trooper Adam Hall could not specify what that cause of death was. KSP said that Corman’s body is being taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Various law enforcement agencies and public figures have sent out their prayers for Corman’s family via social media, including Governor Andy Beshear:

Trooper Hall also expressed his sympathies Sunday when addressing the media.

“Our thoughts just go out with the sheriff’s office and the family. Every time there’s a death, it’s tragic for everyone,” Hall said.

The sheriff’s office tells us Judge-Executive David West will appoint an interim sheriff. They also added there will be no special election since there are less than two years left in Corman’s term.

