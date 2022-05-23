Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The investigation into the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is ongoing.

Corman was found in his home Sunday afternoon by a family member.

Kentucky State Police says, based on the initial investigation, they do not suspect foul play in this case adding that Corman’s death came from natural causes.

However, Trooper Adam Hall could not specify what that cause of death was. KSP said that Corman’s body is being taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Various law enforcement agencies and public figures have sent out their prayers for Corman’s family via social media, including Governor Andy Beshear:

Britainy and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sheriff Kevin Corman, as well as the entire community of Jessamine County, which he served with pride. Sheriff Corman was a friend, and we are grateful for his commitment to the people of Kentucky. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 23, 2022

Trooper Hall also expressed his sympathies Sunday when addressing the media.

“Our thoughts just go out with the sheriff’s office and the family. Every time there’s a death, it’s tragic for everyone,” Hall said.

The sheriff’s office tells us Judge-Executive David West will appoint an interim sheriff. They also added there will be no special election since there are less than two years left in Corman’s term.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.