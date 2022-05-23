Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Unsettled pattern for the week ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will remain pretty active this week.

Rounds of showers and some thunderstorms will be passing through the region over the coming days. We’ll track a daily threat of rain. That doesn’t mean that we will all see non-stop rain, but we will keep those chances around. Most of Monday’s activity will fall across southern and eastern Kentucky. There will be some light activity around Lexington at times and the overall dreary factor will remain high.

Most of Tuesday looks like it ends up dry, but the next batch of precip will not be far away. The next shot of rain will arrive Tuesday night. It should bring a solid chance to the region. While it doesn’t rain everywhere at the same time, it will be an issue for part of the day.

Take care of each other!

