Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Unsettled pattern for the week ahead

Rainy weather remains active
Rainy weather remains active(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will remain pretty active this week.

Rounds of showers and some thunderstorms will be passing through the region over the coming days. We’ll track a daily threat of rain. That doesn’t mean that we will all see non-stop rain, but we will keep those chances around. Most of Monday’s activity will fall across southern and eastern Kentucky. There will be some light activity around Lexington at times and the overall dreary factor will remain high.

Most of Tuesday looks like it ends up dry, but the next batch of precip will not be far away. The next shot of rain will arrive Tuesday night. It should bring a solid chance to the region. While it doesn’t rain everywhere at the same time, it will be an issue for part of the day.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Family and friends of the victim were gathered outside of the home on Florence Avenue last...
Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Earls has been taken to the Whitley County Detention Center. He has been charged with Attempted...
Williamsburg police arrest man for attacking a woman with machete
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Rain chances
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wet week ahead
Good evening everyone! After a toasty day, showers and storms are developing on this First...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Weekend Storms
Steam with an occasional storm
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast