Advertisement

Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murder of newborn baby

Amber Bowling.
Amber Bowling.(Clay County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clay County woman has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby.

In December 2018, state police say Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister.

An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding.

Bowling was supposed to go on trial Monday, but, instead, she pleaded guilty to murder Monday morning.

As part of the plea agreement, the recommended sentence is 40 years in prison.

Bowling will be formally sentenced on June 27.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Family and friends of the victim were gathered outside of the home on Florence Avenue last...
Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Earls has been taken to the Whitley County Detention Center. He has been charged with Attempted...
Williamsburg police arrest man for attacking a woman with machete
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

The investigation into the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is ongoing. Corman...
Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman
Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Community on edge amid Lexington gun violence
Showers remain active
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rainy weather remains active
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Unsettled pattern for the week ahead