Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Justin Thomas is a PGA champion again when he least expected it.

Thomas tied a PGA Championship record when he rallied from seven shots behind Sunday at Southern Hills with a 67. That got him into a playoff when Mito Pereira of Chile made double bogey on the final hole.

In the three-hole playoff, Thomas made two birdies and took the lead over Will Zalatoris. A par on the last hole was enough for his second PGA title and 15th career win.

Zalatoris finished runner-up in a major for the second time in two years.

