Advertisement

Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally

In the three-hole playoff, Thomas made two birdies.
Justin Thomas wins in Tulsa.
Justin Thomas wins in Tulsa.(PGA Championship)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Justin Thomas is a PGA champion again when he least expected it.

Thomas tied a PGA Championship record when he rallied from seven shots behind Sunday at Southern Hills with a 67. That got him into a playoff when Mito Pereira of Chile made double bogey on the final hole.

In the three-hole playoff, Thomas made two birdies and took the lead over Will Zalatoris. A par on the last hole was enough for his second PGA title and 15th career win.

Zalatoris finished runner-up in a major for the second time in two years.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Fleming Co. moms calling for more inclusivity after they say sons were left out of school activities
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Family and friends of the victim were gathered outside of the home on Florence Avenue last...
Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

UK tennis star Liam Draxl.
Virginia men’s tennis blanks UK 4-0 to win fifth national championship
UK's season ends with a 37-19 record.
No. 3 Virginia Tech beats UK twice to win Blacksburg Regional
UK advances to the postseason.
Kentucky takes two from Auburn to book final spot in Hoover
Renee Abernathy provided late-game heroics Saturday.
Kentucky upsets No. 3 Virginia Tech, advances to Regional Final