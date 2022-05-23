Advertisement

Tyler Guilfoil voted first-team All-SEC by league coaches

Ryan Ritter named the top defensive shortstop in the Southeastern Conference
Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.
Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky junior pitcher Tyler Guilfoil has been named First-Team All-Southeastern Conference in a vote of league coaches, it was announced Monday. He is the only relief pitcher to receive that honor. Junior Ryan Ritter was voted the top defensive shortstop in the league as well.

Guilfoil, a Lexington native who transferred back home after last season, has turned in arguably the best season in history by a Kentucky reliever. He has a 1.57 earned run average and five saves in 46.0 innings while striking out nearly 15 batters per nine innings and holding opposing hitters to a .149 batting average. He has a microscopic 1.27 ERA in 35.1 SEC innings.

Guilfoil is the first Kentucky to make one of the SEC’s two all-conference teams since Zack Thompson in 2019.

Ryan Ritter, a junior from the Chicago area, was named to the league’s All-Defensive Team as he continued to put on daily displays of his defensive wizardry at shortstop. He also added 20 extra-base hits and 13 stolen bases.

