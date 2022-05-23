Advertisement

UK, FCPS partner for Girls Who Game program to encourage students to pursue careers in STEM

UK, FCPS partner for Girls Who Game program to encourage students to pursue careers in STEM
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An exciting partnership allows FCPS students to learn more about careers in STEM.

Fayette County Public Schools and the University of Kentucky have partnered with Dell Technologies to inspire young girls to pursue a career in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Monday, they celebrated the Girls Who Game program on UK’s campus. Girls Who Game is a STEAM-focused and leader-driven program created by Dell Technologies.

According to Dell, women make up 50% of the overall workforce but only 28% of the STEM workforce.

The Girls Who Game program is designed to strengthen the girl-centric ecosystem and foster interest and engagement in STEM-related fields.

The program gives underserved students across the country an opportunity to learn about STEM. Through gaming, empowering them to become leaders in STEM-related fields.

Despite the name, all students are welcome to join the Girls Who Game program.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Family and friends of the victim were gathered outside of the home on Florence Avenue last...
Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Earls has been taken to the Whitley County Detention Center. He has been charged with Attempted...
Williamsburg police arrest man for attacking a woman with machete
Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!

Latest News

The investigation into the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is ongoing. Corman...
Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman
Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Community on edge amid Lexington gun violence
Amber Bowling.
Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murder of newborn baby
Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman
Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman