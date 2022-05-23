Advertisement

With rainy forecast, emergency officials warn of high water dangers

(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In the wake of two drownings earlier this month, emergency officials are alerting people of the dangers of high water.

Emergency responders say all it takes is six inches of water to sweep a car off of the road. It’s important to know what to do when the water rises.

“The danger of high water is that, especially over roadways, you don’t know if the road is still there or not,” said Jason York, director of Bath County Emergency Management. “That road can be completely washed out and gone.”

Bath County Emergency Management usually responds to about 14 to 20 water rescues a year and most of them could be easily avoided.

“Before that rain comes, plan to be somewhere else so you don’t have to worry about getting back to your home,” York said.

You’ve heard the old saying, “turn around don’t drown” and while the road may be familiar, things can change in a flash.

“They think that they can make it through because they perhaps have before,” said York. “Well, each time is a different time and you will absolutely get bit.”

County officials usually monitor trouble spots in the county and when they feel like the water levels are too high they take action.

With multiple days of rain in the forecast, it’s important to be aware that high water issues could be present. So, make sure you plan accordingly because it can save your life.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Family and friends of the victim were gathered outside of the home on Florence Avenue last...
Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
Earls has been taken to the Whitley County Detention Center. He has been charged with Attempted...
Williamsburg police arrest man for attacking a woman with machete

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Fuel budgets for many Kentucky first responders running on fumes
UK, FCPS partner for Girls Who Game program to encourage students to pursue careers in STEM
UK, FCPS partner for Girls Who Game program to encourage students to pursue careers in STEM
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Warrant shows what led US Marshals to suspect before fatal officer-involved shooting
The investigation into the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is ongoing. Corman...
Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman; interim sheriff appointed