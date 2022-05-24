Advertisement

Cameron announces Ky. counties selected for 2022 post-primary election audit

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday the 12 Kentucky counties that have been randomly selected to undergo an election audit.

The counties to be audited are Nicholas, Monroe, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle, Graves and Grayson.

The audit is to see if there were any irregularities during the 2022 primary election.

“Post-election audits are an important part of our efforts to protect the integrity of Kentucky’s elections and to ensure our elections remain free and fair,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations works closely with county clerks and their staff to conduct the audit in each county, and we appreciate their partnership in this process.”

During the last legislative session, Kentucky lawmakers expanded post-election audits to at least 12 counties.

Counties audited following the 2020 General Election were not eligible for Tuesday’s random drawing. State law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections

Suspected election fraud in Kentucky can be reported through the state’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.

Hotline complaints related to the May 2022 primary election can be viewed online here.

