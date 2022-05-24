Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms on the Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much better weather day across the state but more showers and storms are on the way in the coming days. Can we get rid of this action before the big Memorial Day Weekend? Probably?!

Let’s get into it. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted as temps spike into the 70s. This is still a bit cooler than normal, but it’s better than the chilly 50s we had on Monday.

There’s a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm to go up later this afternoon and evening.

A warm southerly flow kicks in on Wednesday and that means an increase in showers and thunderstorms. This won’t be all day rain, but the potential for strong storms will be on the increase. As a matter of fact, the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe storms for much of the region.

Damaging winds and large hail will be, as usual, the main threats.

Showers and storms become more common Thursday into Friday as a slow-moving upper level system moves through. The models are showing the potential for some healthy rains to fall.

A shower or storm may linger into Saturday with much better weather for Sunday and Memorial Day.

