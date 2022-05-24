Drivers urged to watch out for workers on Kentucky’s roads

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A construction worker is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while on the job in Jessamine County.

It happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning along US 27 at Keane Road.

Nicholasville police say the worker was clearing cones in the road when a pickup truck hit him. Police say it was still dark out and the road is not well lit.

They say it’s not surprising a road worker was seriously hurt in a crash. With a lot of road work taking place, they say several factors are causing crashes and problems in construction areas.

Construction work on Interstate 75 in southern Kentucky has been underway for several years. Police say, at one point, they received 911 calls every day of crashes in this construction zone.

“They were serious crashes. Injury crashes. We didn’t have any fatalities. But, it was obvious there was a problem out there,” said Dep. Gilbert Acciardo, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are given clear warnings to slow down because of oncoming road construction that’s still taking place along I-75.

State highway officials say more than 1,200 work zone crashes across Kentucky last year resulted in almost 300 injuries and seven deaths. Six of those deaths were drivers or passengers.

“However, when folks do enter the work zone, we do need to make sure they are entering it at safe speeds and watching out for the workers,” said Jason Siwula, Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.

Police also say road rage is leading to crashes, as drivers get angry at some driving too fast or too slow.

State highway officials say you can always keep up with road construction on the state transportation website.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says you can also download the ‘WAZE’ app to let you know when there is oncoming road work or any other hazards.

