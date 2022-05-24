Advertisement

FCPS says police activity near Frederick Douglass is unrelated to school

Police responded to a situation on the Frederick Douglass High School campus Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to a situation on the Frederick Douglass High School campus Tuesday afternoon.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police responded to a situation on the Frederick Douglass High School campus Tuesday afternoon.

FCPS officials say there was police activity in the parking lot, but it was unrelated to anything at the school. They say the building is now on heightened alert and the school is delaying dismissal for the time being.

We’re working to get more information about what happened and we’ll keep you updated.

