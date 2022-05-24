FCPS says police activity near Frederick Douglass is unrelated to school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police responded to a situation on the Frederick Douglass High School campus Tuesday afternoon.

FCPS officials say there was police activity in the parking lot, but it was unrelated to anything at the school. They say the building is now on heightened alert and the school is delaying dismissal for the time being.

We’re working to get more information about what happened and we’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.