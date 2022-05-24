Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for Sheriff Kevin Corman

Funeral arrangements for Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman are in place.
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements for Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman are in place.

Corman was found dead inside his home Sunday.

Police say he died of natural causes.

His visitation will be Thursday at RJ Corman Hangar 2 in Nicholasville from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m and again on Friday at 11. Visitation is open to the public.

The funeral will be in the same location Friday at 1 p.m.

