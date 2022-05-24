Funeral arrangements announced for Sheriff Kevin Corman

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements for Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman are in place.

Corman was found dead inside his home Sunday.

Police say he died of natural causes.

His visitation will be Thursday at RJ Corman Hangar 2 in Nicholasville from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m and again on Friday at 11. Visitation is open to the public.

The funeral will be in the same location Friday at 1 p.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.